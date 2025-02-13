Are we not creating a class of parasites? 'Why free ration & money? People not willing to work'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deprecated the practice of political parties promising "freebies" just ahead of elections and asked "are we not creating a class of parasites" instead of bringing people into the mainstream and contributing towards national development.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih also observed that people were not willing to work as they were getting free ration and money. "Rather than promoting them to be a part of the mainstream of the society by contributing to the development of the nation, are we not creating a class of parasites?" Justice Gavai asked.

Justice Gavai then went on to add, "Unfortunately, because of these freebies, which just on the anvil of elections are declared, like 'Ladki Bahin' and other schemes, people are not willing to work."

Hearing a matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons in urban areas, the bench said people got free rations and money without working. "We quite appreciate your concern for them but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation?" the bench said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said there was hardly anybody in the country who did not want to work, if they had work. To this, Justice Gavai said, "You must be having only one sided knowledge. I come from an agricultural family. Because of the freebies in Maharashtra which they just announced prior to elections, agriculturists are not getting labourers." The court, however, said it did not want to enter into a debate on this matter. It said everybody, including Attorney General R Venkataramani, was on the same page that providing shelter to the homeless merited due attention. "But at the same time, should it not be balanced?" the bench asked.

Venkataramani said the Centre was in the process of finalising the urban poverty alleviation mission, which would address various issues, including the provision of shelter for the urban homeless. The bench asked him to verify from the Centre the time frame within which the scheme would be applicable and also place on record the aspects covered by it. "In the meantime, the attorney general is also requested to take instructions as to whether till the implementation of the said scheme, the Union of India would continue with the National Urban Livelihoods Mission," it said.