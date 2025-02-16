Assam CM slams Jairam Ramesh over Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan links

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday engaged in a spat on social media platform X over allegations against Gaurav Gogoi and his wife having links with Pakistan.

CM Sarma took a jibe at Ramesh and Gogoi in his social media post.

While replying to Jairam Ramesh, CM Sarma on X wrote, "Who will be the former and present Chief Minister will be decided by the people of Assam -- not by you. I do not wish to remind you of the humiliating defeat Congress has faced since 2014. However, as long as we hold office, we are bound by our oath to protect the security of the nation. Therefore, I also advise the concerned MP to move the court at the earliest so that at the very least, this issue can be discussed on a judicial platform. I wholeheartedly welcome legal action against me. The government of Assam is also initiating legal proceedings from today."

The Chief Minister has called a Cabinet meeting on Sunday to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Gogoi's Pakistan links and the state government is set to lodge an FIR against the Congress MP.

Jairam Ramesh attacked CM Sarma in his X post, "The Assam CM and the BJP have begun an atrocious smear campaign targeting my colleague @GauravGogoiAsm. This is character assassination of the worst type. Legal action is being initiated right away. The smear campaign is because Gaurav Gogoi won the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in June 2024 despite the Assam CM and other Ministers camping in Jorhat and campaigning against him."

"It is also because the Jorhat MP has been at the forefront, revealing the blatant corruption and black deeds of the Assam CM. The Assam CM -- like his Supreme Leader in New Delhi -- is a master of defamation, distortion, and diversion. He is trying desperately to get the minds of the people of Assam away from his failures and false claims. But in about twelve months, the people of Assam will make him a former CM and make his party sit in the opposition," Ramesh added.

In a series of posts on X, CM Sarma earlier escalated his attacks on Gogoi, accusing him of associations that could undermine national security.

The accusations revolve around Elizabeth Colbourn, a British national, and her extensive background working with entities allegedly linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies.

CM Sarma claims that Elizabeth, despite her marriage to Gaurav Gogoi, retained her UK citizenship for 12 years and worked closely with individuals linked to Pakistan's ISI.

Sarma raised serious questions about why Elizabeth, after 12 years of marriage to an Indian national, has not yet adopted Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi has vehemently rejected the allegations, calling them part of a smear campaign ahead of Assam's 2026 elections.

He dismissed the charge of his wife having ISI ties as "laughable" and said that these claims were politically motivated.