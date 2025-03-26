Assam govt working round the clock to safeguard fauna, says CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state administration has been working round the clock to safeguard the wild animals in the Kaziranga National Park and the animal habitat has been expanding as a result of these efforts.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, “Expanding faunal habitats. During regular patrolling, Biswanath Police spotted a tiger at the 6th extension of Kaziranga National Park in Biswanath. We are creating suitable habitats for our faunal friends and safeguarding them round the clock so that they continue to thrive.”

CM Sarma mentioned earlier that Assam has witnessed a significant boost in tourism in recent years, with over three crore domestic tourists visiting the state in the last four years.

He said that the surge in visitors reflected Assam’s growing appeal as a prime travel destination in India.

The CM highlighted that the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and improved infrastructure have played key roles in attracting tourists.

“Assam has become a favourite tourism destination, drawing visitors from across the country,” he said.

In addition to domestic tourists, CM Sarma noted that more than 60,000 foreign visitors have explored Assam since 2021. The rising influx of international travellers further underscores the state’s expanding global footprint in the tourism sector. l

The Chief Minister credited several government initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity, preserving cultural landmarks, and promoting ecotourism for this growth.

With its lush landscapes, wildlife reserves like Kaziranga National Park, and vibrant festivals, Assam is steadily gaining recognition as a top-tier travel destination in India.

CM Sarma also asserted that the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has witnessed a huge surge in the number of tourists, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site last year.

PM Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country to spend a night at the Kaziranga National Park. He visited there in March 2024 before the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls.