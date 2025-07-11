Avoid Prime Day Scams: Secure Shopping Tips for Amazon Shoppers

Prime Day brings amazing deals—but scammers also step up. Watch out for fake sites and phishing messages trying to steal your account or payment details.

1. Check the URL

Always look closely at the website address. Real Amazon sites use formats like amazon.in or amazon.com and start with https://.

Fake websites often use typos or odd endings like amaz0n.com or amazon-prime.top.

2. Avoid suspicious emails and messages

If you get an urgent message saying “Your Amazon account is blocked” or “You’ve won,” don’t click any links. Instead, type Amazon’s address into your browser or open the official app.

3. Be skeptical of unbelievable offers

Deals like “90% off iPhones” or “₹10,000 coupons” outside Amazon’s site are usually scams. Also, watch for poor spelling or grammar.

4. Secure your account

Use a strong, unique password and turn on two-factor authentication (2FA). This adds extra protection by requiring a code sent to your phone.

5. Stick to official payments

Make payments only through Amazon’s app or website. Don’t use gift cards, peer-to-peer apps, or other links for payments. Credit cards or virtual wallets are safer.

6. Keep your devices updated

Make sure your phone, computer, and browser are up to date. This helps block malware and protects you from scams.

Quick checklist: