Live
- ‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill
- Israeli commanding officer killed in Southern Gaza
- Avoid Prime Day Scams: Secure Shopping Tips for Amazon Shoppers
- Amazon Prime Day Savings: Don’t miss out on Dyson deals
- Smart cleaning just got smarter as Dreame Technology brings massive savings on Robovacuums, Stick Vacuums and Grooming products this Amazon Prime Day
- MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia
- Helping Children Make Friends: Simple Daily Habits That Work
- England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah's Fiery Spell & Dukes Ball Drama at Lord's
- Lorry causes chaos at Kagita Toll Plaza in Anakapalli, no casualties
- Telangana: New Ration Card Distribution to Take Place from This Date
Avoid Prime Day Scams: Secure Shopping Tips for Amazon Shoppers
Stay safe on Amazon Prime Day with our expert tips—learn how to spot fake sites, avoid phishing messages, verify URLs, enable 2FA, and use secure payment methods to protect your accounts and money.
Prime Day brings amazing deals—but scammers also step up. Watch out for fake sites and phishing messages trying to steal your account or payment details.
1. Check the URL
Always look closely at the website address. Real Amazon sites use formats like amazon.in or amazon.com and start with https://.
Fake websites often use typos or odd endings like amaz0n.com or amazon-prime.top.
2. Avoid suspicious emails and messages
If you get an urgent message saying “Your Amazon account is blocked” or “You’ve won,” don’t click any links. Instead, type Amazon’s address into your browser or open the official app.
3. Be skeptical of unbelievable offers
Deals like “90% off iPhones” or “₹10,000 coupons” outside Amazon’s site are usually scams. Also, watch for poor spelling or grammar.
4. Secure your account
Use a strong, unique password and turn on two-factor authentication (2FA). This adds extra protection by requiring a code sent to your phone.
5. Stick to official payments
Make payments only through Amazon’s app or website. Don’t use gift cards, peer-to-peer apps, or other links for payments. Credit cards or virtual wallets are safer.
6. Keep your devices updated
Make sure your phone, computer, and browser are up to date. This helps block malware and protects you from scams.
Quick checklist:
- Verify the website address
- Don’t click suspicious links
- Enable two-factor authentication
- Use secure payment methods
- Keep your software up to date