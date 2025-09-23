Balanga girl set herself ablaze: CM

Bhubaneswar: Unveiling the findings into the death of a minor girl in Puri district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the Balanga incident was a “case of self-immolation” and not an attack by miscreants as initially reported.

Replying in writing to a question in the Assembly, Majhi said it was a “mistake of fact” that the 15-year-old girl was set ablaze by unidentified persons on July 19. The victim’s mother had reported at Balanga police station that some unknown persons took her daughter forcibly to a river embankment and attempted to kill her by pouring kerosene and petrol, he said.

According to the statement, the girl managed to escape and sought help at a nearby house. Local villagers rescued her in a burnt condition and shifted her to Pipili CHC, from where she was referred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The next day, she was airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, where she succumbed to injuries on August 2, the Chief Minister said.

“The victim, during the recording of her statement before the Magistrate under Section 183 of BNSS, had stated that due to anger and disgust, she poured kerosene on her body and set herself on fire,” the Chief Minister said. He informed the House that the investigation was carried out under the direct supervision of senior officers and later returned to court as a ‘Final Report Mistake of Fact’.

In his written statement to the House, the Chief Minister informed that a total of 15 cases of self-immolation of women and girls, including the Balanga case, were registered in the State from June 2024 to August 2025.

The BJP government, led by Majhi, was formed in the State in June 2024. Out of 15 self-immolation cases, four were reported in Balasore, three in Cuttack district and two in Ganjam district. The remaining incidents were registered in Khurda, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Puri districts, he added.