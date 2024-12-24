  • Menu
Bangladesh requests India to extradite Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Dhaka made a formal request on Monday to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh in August, Bangladesh’s de facto Foreign Minister Touhid Hossain said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Indian side had “received a note verbale from the Bangladesh high commission today in connection with an extradition request”.

Jaiswal added, “At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter.” Earlier, Hossain told reporters at the foreign ministry in Dhaka: “We have informed (India) that she (Hasina) is wanted back here for the judicial process.”

Hossain, who spoke in Bengali, added: “We have done this through a note verbale.” Bangladesh’s de facto Home Minister Jahangir Alam also told the media that his ministry had asked the foreign ministry to facilitate the return of Sheikh Hasina from India. “We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway,” Alam was quoted as saying by state-run BSS news agency.

