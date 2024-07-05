BJP retains Mahendra Singh, Satish Upadhyay as in-charge and co in-charge for MP

New Delhi/Bhopal: Mahendra Singh and Satish Upadhyay will remain in-charge and co in-charge respectively of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP national head JP Nadda on Friday appointed the Uttar Pradesh based Mahendra Singh as in-charge and former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay as co in-charge for Madhya Pradesh.

Mahendra Singh, a former professor, is a MLC in Uttar Pradesh since 2012.

Before this, they were appointed to the same position for Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and the BJP was successful in winning all 29 seats in the state, reducing the Congress to zero from the one seat it had won in 2019.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has congratulated Mahendra and Upadhyay and said they will help the organization to become stronger.

The BJP has appointed in-charge and co in-charge for 24 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and the North-Eastern region.

During the Assembly elections held in November last year, the BJP had appointed it's two senior ministers -- Bhupendra Singh Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav -- as in-charge and co in-charge respectively, and the party returned to power by winning 163 out of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.