Mexico's Sheinbaum May Sue Google Over Gulf of Mexico Name Change
Hyundai Motor India Limited completes 25 years of exports from India
JioHotstar – Unveiling Infinite Possibilities
COMEDK/ Uni-GAUGE Entrance Exam for UGET 2025 – Application Dates Announced
Apple Delays iPhone SE 4 Release: New Launch Date Expected Soon
WPI-food inflation projected to ease further to sub-7.0 pc in Feb
Bengaluru Residents Question BBMP's Focus on CBD Over Suburbs' Needs
Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore to return to Earth from space on March 19
A Landmark Judgment: Supreme Court Upholds Regulatory Compliance in Insolvency Proceedings
North Korea may soon produce ICBMs capable to hit US mainland: Top US General
Calcutta HC permits Mohan Bhagwat's meeting on Sunday with sound limit rider
The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted permission to the West Bengal unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct the public meeting in East Burdwan district, but with the sound limit rider.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address the meeting.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address the meeting.
After the permission for the meeting was denied, the state unit of RSS approached the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.
After a detailed hearing, Justice Sinha permitted RSS to organise the meeting but with a rider.
Fixing the sound limit for the meeting, Justice Sinha said that the decibel limit set by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) should be followed strictly while conducting the meeting.
The state government denied the permission, citing that since the secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is currently underway, there are restrictions on loudspeakers' use.
Challenging the state government's contention, the RSS counsel argued at the court that there is no educational institution within a two-kilometre radius of the meeting venue.
The state government's contention that the use of microphones will cause inconvenience for the examinees is unacceptable since there is hardly any residential facility near the meeting venue, the RSS counsel argued.
He also submitted to the court that the meeting for a tenure of just 75 minutes from 11 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. will be organised occupying a limited space within the huge venue.
In his counterargument, the state government counsel informed the court that there are three schools in that locality, and as per the rule, the use of a microphone is banned from three days before the examinations till the last day of the examination.
Justice Sinha said that the meeting could be conducted if the sound does not reach outside, and for that, the decibel limit set by WBPCB will have to be followed.