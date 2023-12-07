Live
Just In
CBI arrests Delhi Police Head Constable in graft case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it has arrested a Delhi Police Head Constable in connection with a graft case.
A CBI official here said that the agency registered a case on complaint against a Head Constable posted at Police Station Patrparganj and a private person.
The official said that in the complaint, it was alleged that the Head Constable was demanding undue advantage of Rs 5,000 from complainant to extend favours for allowing stoppage of his buses in front of Anand Vihar Bus Stand in the national capital. He said that it was also alleged that the bribe was to be delivered to a private person.
"The CBI laid a trap and caught the Head Constable alongwith said private person while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused," the official added.