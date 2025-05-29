Congress Slams Government's 'Sindoor Campaign', Calls It a Political Gimmick

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday criticized the Modi government for what it called a "shameful" attempt to use sindoor (vermilion) as a shield to cover up political and diplomatic failures.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said, "Sindoor is a symbol of marital commitment, respect, and prosperity, but the Modi government is misusing it for petty political purposes."

Referring to the BJP-led government's plan to launch a nationwide "sindoor distribution campaign" from June 9—the day Narendra Modi is expected to take oath for a third term—Nayak questioned its relevance and intent. "Who will benefit from this state-sponsored sindoor?" she asked. "Do the self-proclaimed guardians of Hinduism not know that sindoor is traditionally given by the husband, in-laws, or as a blessing from temples and Shakti Peeths? How can BJP and RSS members distribute sindoor when the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack remain unpunished?"

Nayak also questioned the branding of “Operation Sindoor” with images of Narendra Modi on train tickets, hoardings, and petrol pumps, rather than honoring military personnel. "Why not showcase Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, or the Army Chief instead? How low will the Modi government stoop to take credit for the armed forces' bravery?" she asked.

The Congress further condemned derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra against the widows of soldiers killed in the Pahalgam attack, as well as comments by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah targeting Colonel Sophia Qureshi. Nayak stated that unless such individuals are removed from the party, BJP has no moral right to distribute sindoor in the name of women’s honor.

She also referenced the online trolling of martyr Vinay Narwal’s wife for advocating Hindu-Muslim unity, criticizing the toxic political climate being fostered by the ruling party.

Nayak rebuked BJP MLA R.S. Pathania for calling the Air Force "incompetent" and hit out at Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora for saying that the army bows at Modi’s feet. "Modi remains silent on these statements," she said, "highlighting the BJP’s hypocrisy—praising the armed forces when seeking votes, and insulting them when not."

The Congress spokesperson also highlighted the plight of widows from the periods of demonetization, the COVID-19 crisis, and the farmers’ protest. "Will the government distribute sindoor to those women too?" she asked, while also pointing to the suffering of widows of farmers and laborers who committed suicide due to unemployment and inflation.

In a direct appeal to Indian women, Nayak urged them to question BJP and RSS workers who come to distribute sindoor. "Ask them who is responsible for the Pahalgam attack. Who leaked information to Pakistan? Why was sindoor politicized under pressure from former US President Donald Trump? And why are the symbols of the armed forces and womanhood being used for political gains?"