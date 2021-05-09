Covid-19 Positive test report not must for admission

New Delhi: In a significant directive to States and Union Territories, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said a positive Covid-19 test report is not mandatory for admission to a health facility. In its revised national policy for admission of Covid patients to various dedicated health facilities, both public and private, the Union Health Ministry said no patient will be refused services on any account, including oxygen and essential drugs, even if the he or she belongs to a different city.



"In a significant directive to States, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised the national policy for admission of Covid patients to various categories of Covid facilities. "This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19," the ministry said. "Hospitals under the central government, state governments and UT administration, including private hospitals managing Covid patients, shall ensure that requirement of a positive test for Covid-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a Covid health facility.

