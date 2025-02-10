Live
- Kejriwal Convenes Punjab Meeting Amid Internal Dissent
- People trust PM Modi’s leadership: Kishan
- Skill Universities: A Sustainable Solution to Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment in the Modern Workforce
- Chittoor gears up for National Deworming Day
- Today's Horoscope for 10 February 2025: Unlock Zodiac Insights & Embrace Your Potential
- Rajendranagar: Serious Food Safety Problems at The Fort and Delish Restaurants
- World Pulses Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and More
- First GBS death in Telangana?
- Municipal Commissioner to undergo in-service training in Mussoorie
- FPIs offload Rs 7,300 cr worth equities in Feb
Just In
Elephant carcass found in Ganjam
The Forest department officials on Saturday recovered the carcass of a 13-year-old female elephant from a forest in Ganjam district.
Berhampur: The Forest department officials on Saturday recovered the carcass of a 13-year-old female elephant from a forest in Ganjam district. The animal might have died in Khandisara forest under Jagannath Prasad range in Ghumusar North division a few days ago.
The carcass was buried after conducting a post-mortem, said Himansu Sekhar Mohanty, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ghumusar North division. It is suspected that the jumbo fell into a pit located in the border area of Ganjam and Nayagarh districts, leading to its death.
The exact cause of the elephant’s death would be ascertained only after getting the autopsy report, Mohanty said. The Forest department has collected several samples from the carcass, which would be tested in the laboratory at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar, he said. Forest officials suspected the female elephant might have migrated from Nayagarh, as they did not notice the movement of elephants in the area earlier.
It was the third death of elephants in the district in about a month and the second in a week.
Earlier, a female elephant died at Sadangipalli in Digapahandi forest range on January 30. Another jumbo died on January 2 due to electrocution in the same area under Berhampur forest division, sources said.