Ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan makes surprise visit to MP Assembly, gets rousing welcome from BJP, Cong MLAs

Bhopal: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's courtesy visit to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the budget presentation in the House on Wednesday came as a surprise to many.

As he entered the House, the members from both sides -- the Opposition Congress and ruling BJP -- welcomed him in a good gesture.

Chouhan, now Union Agriculture Minister, acknowledged the welcome with a folded hand. BJP veteran Chouhan, who was Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh between 2005 and December 2023 (except for 18 months of Kamal Nath-led Congress government), also sat in the House for a while and heard State's Finance and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda reading the budget.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also visited Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar. There he was joined by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State's Urban and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar. Later, speaking on Madhya Pradesh's budget for the current financial year 2025-26, the former CM said the budget shows the vision for 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' goal by 2047.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government has prioritised the budget allocation on development of women, infrastructure, health, and agriculture as key sectors. It has made provision for fund allocation for Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi Yojanas," Chouhan said during an interaction with media persons.

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a Rs 4.21 lakh crore budget in the state Assembly on Wednesday. This is Rs 48,954 crore more than the previous year's budget of Rs 3.75 lakh crore. Keeping the estimated fiscal deficit at 4 per cent of GSDP, this budget is focused on the target of doubling the budget size and GSDP of the state by the year 2029-30.

"This budget is a draft to implement the 'GYAN' (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari) mantra of PM Modi in the form of a vision on the land of Madhya Pradesh...This budget will strengthen the happiness and prosperity of villages, poor, youth, food providers, women and farmers," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said later.



