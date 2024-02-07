Excise policy: HC denies bail to Singh in money laundering case, asks lower court to expedite trial

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who presided over the case, pronounced her order dismissing Singh's plea after having it reserved on January 31.

The judge said that no ground is made out for grant of bail. However, the court directed to expedite the trial once it starts to protect the rights of Singh as an accused.

"This would be subject to the condition that neither the counsel for Singh nor the prosecution will seek unnecessary adjournments," the court clarified.

Singh had moved the High Court seeking bail on January 4 after Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on December 22 dismissed his plea.

Justice Sharma had, during the last hearing, heard the arguments of both the sides.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 30 had claimed before the court that Singh was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to launder "proceeds of crime" linked to the alleged liquor scam, a result of changes in the excise policy.

The agency's affidavit alleges Singh's involvement in acquiring, concealing, and using proceeds of crime. The financial probe agency arrested Singh on October 4, 2023 after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area.

