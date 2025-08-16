Four die in snake bite incidents

Bhubaneswar: Four persons, including a woman and her son, were killed in two snake bite incidents in Keonjhar and Ganjam districts, police said on Thursday. A woman and her minor son died after a snake bit them while they were sleeping at Radhikadeipur village of Keonjhar district on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Jemamani Munda and her son Ganesh Munda."When they were sleeping in their home, at around 1 am, they felt sick. I took them to Keshadurapal community health centre on a bike, and then they were shifted to Anandpur hospital, where the doctor declared them dead," said. Sunil Munda, Jemamani's husband. A case of unnatural deaths has been registered at Ghasipura police station, and process is on for post-mortem of the bodies, said a police officer.

Similarly, a woman and her nephew lost their lives while sleeping after being bitten by a venomous snake on Tuesday night at Bilugaon village under Patrapur block of Ganjam district, another police official said.