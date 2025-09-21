Fresh Row In Bihar As BJP Alleges PM Modi’s Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally

While BJP leaders condemned the remarks and accused the RJD of encouraging such behavior, RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan dismissed the claims, alleging the video was doctored to malign Tejashwi and his party.

The political atmosphere in Bihar has once again turned tense after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s supporters of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the final leg of his ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ in Mahua.

The BJP shared a video purportedly from the rally where derogatory remarks could be heard, claiming that RJD workers were openly encouraged by Tejashwi. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary strongly criticized the incident, saying Tejashwi had “disrespected the culture of Bihar” and that “mothers and sisters of the state will hold him accountable for such abusive politics.” His colleague, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, echoed the anger, calling the incident shocking and reflective of the opposition’s mindset.

This controversy follows a similar uproar last month when a video from Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar sparked outrage over alleged insults directed at Modi’s mother, leading to clashes and protests.

However, the RJD has firmly denied the BJP’s latest claims. Mahua MLA Dr. Mukesh Roushan alleged that the video was doctored as part of a conspiracy to tarnish Tejashwi Yadav’s image. “No RJD worker used such language. The BJP is fabricating evidence to defame our party,” he said in a social media post.

The matter has once again deepened political fault lines in poll-bound Bihar, setting the stage for intensified confrontations in the weeks ahead.