Government Planning to Build 14 more Water Aerodroms across the Country

New Delhi : The government is working extensively to introduce 'Sea-Plane' services across the country. Under the new decision, the government has decided to build 14 more aquatic bases. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully launched such a service between 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, Gujarat and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The government has now decided to further promote such services so that there is development in the tourism sector in the country. While giving the information, an official of the Ministry of Shipping said that the government has to build 14 such aquatic bases across the country under the regional air connectivity flight scheme. The Airports Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have asked the Internal Waterways Authority of India to conduct hydrographic survey.

It has also subsequently asked for help in developing jetty for passenger movement facilities and aircraft.