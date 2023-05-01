Live
Highest GST collection in April: PM says great news for Indian economy
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the highest ever monthly GST collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April is a "great news" for the Indian economy.
Gross Goods and Services (GST) collection in April rose 12 per cent on an annual basis to touch the all-time high level. The collection in April was Rs 19,495 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1,67,540 lakh crore recorded in April 2022.
"Great news for the Indian economy! Rising tax collection despite lower tax rates shows the success of how GST has increased integration and compliance," Modi said in a tweet. GST came into force from July 1, 2017.
