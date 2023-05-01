  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Highest GST collection in April: PM says great news for Indian economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the highest ever monthly GST collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April is a "great news" for the Indian economy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the highest ever monthly GST collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April is a "great news" for the Indian economy.

Gross Goods and Services (GST) collection in April rose 12 per cent on an annual basis to touch the all-time high level. The collection in April was Rs 19,495 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1,67,540 lakh crore recorded in April 2022.

"Great news for the Indian economy! Rising tax collection despite lower tax rates shows the success of how GST has increased integration and compliance," Modi said in a tweet. GST came into force from July 1, 2017.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X