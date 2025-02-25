Live
ICSI CS December 2024 Results: CS Executive C,S Professional Scorecard, Pass Percentage
Check ICSI CS December 2024 results for CS Executive and CS Professional exams. Download your CS scorecard from icsi.edu using roll number and registration number.
Education
ICSI has declared the CS Professional December 2024 results today on icsi.edu. The CS Executive results will be announced at 2 PM. Candidates can download the scorecards for both exams from the official website. To download the scorecards, they must enter their ICSI roll number and registration number on the result login page.
ICSI will release the pass percentages for CS Executive and CS Professional exams after the results. The exams were held from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in offline mode.
Steps to Download ICSI CS Result 2024:
1. Go to the official website: icsi.examresults.net.
2. Click to download the 'CS Professional Scorecard' or 'CS Executive Scorecard.'
3. Enter your roll number and registration number.
4. Your result will be displayed.
5. Save or print the result for later use.