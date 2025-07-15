Kerala Mother And Child Found Dead In Sharjah; Family Alleges Dowry Torture

A tragic incident in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, has resulted in the death of a 32-year-old woman from Kerala and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, prompting police in India to file criminal charges against her husband's family for alleged dowry harassment and domestic violence.

Vipanjika Mani and her daughter Vybhavi were discovered dead in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on July 8, 2025. The Kundara police in Kollam, Kerala, have registered a case treating the incident as suicide following alleged child murder, based on a complaint filed by Vipanjika's mother.

The First Information Report names Vipanjika's husband Nidheesh as the primary accused, along with his sister Neethu and their father. The complaint details extensive allegations of physical and mental abuse inflicted upon Vipanjika due to dowry-related demands from her husband's family.

According to the mother's complaint, Vipanjika endured systematic torture because her family's dowry contribution was deemed insufficient by her in-laws. The abuse allegedly included deliberate attempts to damage her appearance, with her head being shaved to make her look unattractive because she was fair-skinned while her husband and his family were of darker complexion.

The complaint further alleges that Vipanjika faced physical assault and was served divorce papers when she confronted her husband about suspected extramarital relationships. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions for cruelty by husband or relatives and abetment of suicide, as well as violations of the Dowry Prohibition Act regarding both giving and demanding dowry.

Prior to the tragic incident, Vipanjika had posted a suicide note on her Facebook account. Additionally, investigators recovered a handwritten note attributed to her that contained detailed allegations of abuse, including claims of sexual harassment by her father-in-law. In this note, she reportedly described being subjected to brutal treatment at her husband's home and detailed inappropriate behavior by her father-in-law.

The handwritten note allegedly revealed that when Vipanjika informed her husband about his father's misconduct, he failed to take action and made disturbing statements about the marriage arrangement. The note also described forced participation in degrading activities and physical violence, with Vipanjika expressing that she could no longer endure the treatment.

Vipanjika's mother, speaking to media representatives, expressed shock at the extent of her daughter's suffering, stating that the family was unaware of the severity of the situation. She emphasized that adequate punishment for the accused would be necessary for her daughter to find peace.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about dowry-related violence and domestic abuse affecting Indian women, including those living abroad. The incident has drawn attention to the need for better support systems and protective measures for women facing such circumstances in their marriages.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the investigation is continuing, with authorities working to gather additional evidence and pursue justice for the deceased woman and her infant daughter. The tragic case underscores the devastating consequences of dowry harassment and domestic violence within families.