Last date to link Aadhaar with PAN extended to June 30

New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) department has extended the last date for linking the Aadhaar number with PAN (Permanent Account Number) from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021, in order to provide relief amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Earlier, the government had notified that the deadline for linking the two identification cards was March 31.

In case, the PAN card is not linked with the Aadhaar card before the last date, it is likely to become inactive.

The Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is also known as Unique Identity number. The PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number and is allotted by the Income Tax department. The PAN card can be easily linked to the Aadhaar number online. The Income Tax department allows users to link the two unique identification numbers through a simple tool on its website. The two identification numbers can also be linked through the official website of National Securities Depository Limited - https://www.tin-nsdl.com/