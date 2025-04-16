Life limping back to normal in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Life was limping back to normal in riot-hit parts of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday, as security forces kept a strict vigil to prevent any fresh episode of violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, officials said. Personnel of the BSF, CRPF, State Armed Police and RAF have been deployed in large numbers in Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti and Shamsherganj, where no new incident of violence was reported in the past 48 hours, they said. The state police said the situation in Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back.

TMC MP from Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman, said “many among those having left their homes are returning and life is getting back to normal in all the violence-hit pockets. The state government is assisting the affected people”.

Rahman also said people should guard against heeding to rumours to ensure that “we should not do anything to prevent normalcy from returning”. He also said the district administration is compiling a list of the affected people who will be provided compensation for damage to their properties. Violent protests erupted on Friday and Saturday in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, following anger over the amended Waqf Act. The demonstrations soon escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured, police had said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition over their silence on the violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. CM Yogi lambasted political opponents for what he called “selective outrage” and “appeasement politics”.

“Those who create unrest and incite violence, their only treatment is with the danda (stick). You’ve all seen how West Bengal is burning, yet the Chief Minister there remains silent.”

He further criticised Mamata Banerjee’s stance, adding, “She calls the protesters and those causing unrest ‘peace bearers’. But those who deserve a danda cannot be handled with words. In the name of secularism, they have given complete freedom to the unruly elements of society.”