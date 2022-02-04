Modi didn't create single PSU but privatised 23: Congress in RS

New Delhi: MP Ripun Bora in Rajya Sabha on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he did not create a single Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) while he privatised 23.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Rajya Sabha, Bora also compared previous Prime Ministers with PM Modi on the matter and said Rajiv Gandhi created 16 PSUs and no privatisation, Atal Bihari Vajpayee created 17 PSUs; and Manmohan Singh created 23 PSUs and privatised only three.

Noting that the economy was badly devastated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress leader said that nothing was mentioned on how to recover the economic scenario in President's address which is considered as a roadmap.

It was totally contrary to people's expectations as the address neither mentioned ways nor measures on how to recover the losses during Covid-19.

"There was a drastic fall in the income of 84 crore people during a pandemic but President's address did not mention anything."

The spirited Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP, has tweeted a dare telling hecklers to prepare for her speech in the Lok Sabha by drinking cow urine -- gaumutra -- which has been bandied by rightwingers as the panacea of all evils.

Moitra on Thursday 'gave an early heads up to BJP' ahead of her address in Lok Sabha. "Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President's Address.

Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too," TMC MP said in a tweet.