MVA slams Shiv Sena MP’s claims of SS (UBT) supporting NDA govt

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has slammed Shiv Sena MP Naresh G. Mhaske’s claims that at least two Shiv Sena’s (UBT) MPs are likely to support the new government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Saturday.

Mhaske, who was elected from Thane has contended that at least a couple of SS (UBT) MPs would soon extend their backing to the NDA regime which will be sworn-in on June 9.

SS (UBT)’s Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare took a jibe saying it would be better if Mhaske refrains from commenting on people who have their self-respect still intact – alluding to the party split of June 2022.

“Such immature statements indicate his IQ levels. It seems he has not yet realised that he has become an MP and should not be talking like this. We don’t give any importance to such people,” said Andhare.

Congress’ Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said that such ridiculous comments display the mindset of the ruling side which has not understood the current political circumstances.

“The Maharashtra Assembly elections are just around the corner (October)… Nobody will think of taking such steps at a politically crucial time, he (Mhaske) should be aware of this. The MVA has won the people's confidence and is fully united, so his comments are baseless,” Wadettiwar asserted.

Considered close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mhaske claimed that at least two MPs of SS (UBT) are “in touch with the ruling Shiv Sena” as they are purportedly disgruntled with the stand of their party Chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, since it’s a matter of disqualification as MP, they are waiting till they gather six MPs before extending support to the new NDA 3.0, Mhaske pointed out.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the MVA’s Congress emerged as the largest group with 14 MPs, including the support of one independent; SS (UBT)’s 9; Nationalist Congress Party (SP)’s 8; and from the MahaYuti side Bharatiya Janata Party’s 9; Shiv Sena’s 7; and Nationalist Congress Party’s 1.