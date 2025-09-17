National Herald Case: Court to inspect files on Sep 26

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday set September 26 for continuing to inspect files in the National Herald case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne directed the investigating officer (IO) to appear with the case files.

The court said following an order, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted a copy of the ECIR and the complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy.

The court had earlier inspected other files in the case. The court had also deferred the order on cognisance of the ED chargesheet, pointing out the need to conduct further inspection of the case files.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

The agency alleges that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.