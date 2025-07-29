New India can go to any extent to uproot terror: Rajnath

New Delhi: Decisive action has replaced dossiers and the new India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday while stating that Operation Sindoor was on pause as the armed forces had achieved the desired objectives.

Initiating the special discussion on "India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam" in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the military action against Pakistan had sent a clear message to supporters of terrorism that India was committed to defend its motherland.

Just as the debate started in the Lok Sabha, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir reported that three terrorists have been gunned down after a massive gunfight. "Today, dossiers have been replaced by decisive action. Today's India thinks differently and acts differently. We believe that if the adversary uses terrorism as part of strategy and does not understand the language of peace, then standing firm and being decisive is the only option," Singh said.

Rejecting US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the minister added, “Operation Sindoor was paused as the armed forces had achieved the desired politico-military objectives and there was no pressure to end the conflict with Pakistan.” If Pakistan indulges in fresh misadventure, it will resume again, he added. Singh asserted that India now believes in taking decisive action as peace overtures have not yielded desirable results.

The Defence Minister also made light of the opposition attacks against the government on the loss of military assets in the four-day war and urged political rivals to ask the number of Pakistani aircraft downed by India. "It is the Opposition's job to ask questions of the government. Our Opposition members kept asking how many of our aircraft were shot down, but they never asked how many Pakistani planes our forces had shot down," Singh said.