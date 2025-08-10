Over 2,000 Agniveers take part in passing out parade in Chilika

Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,010 Agniveers, including 309 women and 276 Naviks (general duty) of the Indian Coast Guard, successfully completed their training and took part in the passing out parade (POP) held at ‘INS Chilka’ on Friday. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, reviewed the parade while Commodore B Deepak Aneel, Commanding Officer INS Chilka, was the conducting officer of the POP for the 6th batch of Agniveers.

Addressing the new recruits, Pendharkar said, “We are expanding our capabilities with new-generation warships, advanced submarines, naval aviation and cutting-edge technologies such as unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and space-based maritime surveillance.”

Stating that Indian Navy is confident of its legacy, and committed to shaping the future, he called upon the new Angiveers to serve with honour, courage and an unwavering commitment to the nation. He informed the gathering that as a proud maritime nation, India’s economic and strategic interests are deeply linked to the oceans. “Today’s Indian Navy is a force that is modern, multi-dimensional and mission-ready, capable of safeguarding our maritime interests across the Indo-Pacific and beyond. We operate in some of the world’s most complex environments, from high seas to humanitarian missions, from anti-piracy patrols to disaster relief, from deterrence to diplomacy,” he said.Pendharkar said Agniveers are now an integral part of this blue water force which guards not just India’s coasts, but also upholds the country’s interests across oceans, ensuring peace, stability, and a rules-based international order. The post-sunset ceremony was witnessed by parents, veterans, eminent sports personalities and others.

The passing out parade signifies a defining chapter in the lives of Agniveers as it heralds their voyage in combat ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready Indian Navy, an official statement said.

‘INS Chilka’ plays a key role in the smooth transition of the raw recruits into capable sea warriors who carry forward discipline, resilience and professional skills to serve onboard advanced Naval platforms.