Planted 204 crore saplings, reforested 5 lakh acres in eight years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday planted saplings of banyan, neem, and peepal at Triveni Vatika on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya, dedicating them to Lord Shri Ram, Mother Earth, and ‘Janmadayini Maa (all mothers)’ under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Later, addressing a public gathering, he stressed the need to earnestly tackle climate change and also shed light on the state government’s green push.

He said that more than 204 crore saplings have been planted, with a remarkable 75 per cent survival rate in the past eight years.

"This massive effort has led to a 5 lakh acre increase in the state’s forest cover," he pointed out.

“We have turned the heatwave into a green wave,” CM Yogi said, emphasising that this initiative not only helps in purifying the environment but also plays a critical role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

Describing the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign as an expression of gratitude towards both Mother Earth and all mothers, CM Yogi cited the Vedic verse “Mata Bhoomi: Putroham Prithivyaah”, meaning, “The Earth is my mother, and I am her son.”

The Chief Minister further said that this movement is a pledge to improve the present and safeguard the future, as trees offer protection against pollution, respiratory ailments, and the harmful effects of carbon emissions.

He also noted that when the campaign began eight years ago, only 5 crore saplings were available. Today, thanks to the collective efforts of the Forest Department, MGNREGA, and private sector partners, 52 crore saplings have been prepared for plantation.

He said that the ongoing plantation campaign is a catalyst for rural prosperity because farmers are receiving $6 per tree for a period of five years. He shared that over 25,000 farmers benefited from the scheme last year, and this year, Rs 42 lakh in carbon credits will be distributed among farmers across seven commissionerates.

On the occasion, farmers who played a key role in planting and nurturing saplings were felicitated.

Expressing pride in Ayodhya’s transformation, CM Yogi said the once-quiet city is now emerging as a major centre of global and national interest.

“Ayodhya is steadily regaining its Treta Yuga glory. It is on its way to becoming India’s first solar city,” CM Yogi noted.

He also mentioned major developmental initiatives such as the construction of an international airport and the adoption of the Miyawaki method for forest development.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the special significance of launching this plantation drive in Ayodhya, especially following the historic Pran Pratishtha of the Shri Ram Temple by PM Modi last year.

He praised the enthusiastic participation of public representatives and citizens, adding that the drive will continue until 7 PM. Appealing for collective action, he urged citizens to join this noble cause and contribute to environmental conservation.

Calling climate change a global crisis, the Chief Minister attributed extreme weather events, like excessive rainfall, droughts, and cloudbursts, to unplanned development. He cited a recent example from Texas, USA, where hundreds of children reportedly went missing due to sudden flooding.

He spoke about the urgency of creating a sync between sustainable development and environmental conservation and stated that this could be achieved through planned and scientific interventions.