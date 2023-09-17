Live
- No new positive case of Nipah a big relief; situation under control, says Kerala govt
- PM Modi interacts with craftsmen, shares pictures
- PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team on Asia Cup win
- Inclusion of Santiniketan in UNESCO World Heritage Sites list a proud moment for Indians: PM Modi
- No decision in CPI-M politburo meeting on sending representative to INDIA coordination panel
- US woman loses all 4 limbs due to bacterial infection from fish
- BRS, BJP, MIM work in partnership, says Rahul Gandhi
- Swiss Ladies Open: Diksha enters into T-10 with a sizzling 66
- UAW strike against Detroit Three automakers enters third day
- I am here, does it not suffice, Adhir on Kharge's absence from flag hoisting at new Parliament building
Just In
PM Modi interacts with craftsmen, shares pictures
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met several craftsmen at 'YashoBhoomi' convention centre here on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met several craftsmen at 'YashoBhoomi' convention centre here on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister posted: "India's artisanal diversity on display at Yashobhoomi." He also attached photographs of his meetings with the masons, tailors, craftsman and cobblers.
PM Modi on Sunday launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme and emphasised that in future, technology, tools and training will be essential.
"In the near future, training, technology and tools will be very essential. The government will also help you in branding, packaging and marketing the products you make. In return, the government wants you to purchase toolkits from shops that are GST registered only.
Modi, who also inaugurated the international exhibition centre "Yashobhoomi" at Dwarka in the national capital, further said: "Today, the nation has gotten the International Exhibition Centre YashoBhoomi. The kind of work is done here, it displays the penances of my Vishwakarma brothers. I declare this centre to every Vishwakarma of the nation. This is going to be helpful to the Vishwakarmas.
"This will be a vibrant centre to make Indian art and handicrafts reach the global level. This will play a huge role in making local products global... the way the spine is essential in our body, and our Vishwakarma are essential for society. Everyday life is unimaginable without them," he added.