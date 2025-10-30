PM scared of Trump: Rahul

Patna/New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan using trade, with Rahul Gandhi saying that the Prime Minister is “scared” of the American leader and must find the courage to respond.

Gandhi also challenged Modi that when he comes to Bihar, he should state that Trump is lying. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X video clips of Trump’s remarks in Japan and later in South Korea in which he repeated his claim that he stopped the India-Pakistan military conflict using trade.

In his post, Ramesh said “the self-styled but now thoroughly shrunken and deeply exposed 56-inch chest is still quiet”.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Gandhi claimed that “Modi is scared of Trump” as the US President has said 50 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor by threatening the PM, who “hasn’t uttered a word”. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that those who lack the courage cannot develop Bihar.