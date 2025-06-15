Prime Minister Modi Embarks On Historic Three-Nation Diplomatic Mission To G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced a significant three-nation diplomatic tour that will take him to Canada for the G7 Summit, followed by state visits to Cyprus and Croatia. The Prime Minister emphasized that this international engagement represents an opportunity to express gratitude to nations that have consistently supported India's efforts against cross-border terrorism while building broader global consensus on counter-terrorism measures.

In his departure statement, Modi highlighted the strategic importance of the G7 Summit being held in Kananaskis, Canada, where he will participate at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Prime Minister described the summit as a valuable platform for exchanging perspectives on urgent global challenges while advocating for the priorities and concerns of the Global South nations.

The tour serves multiple diplomatic objectives, with Modi particularly emphasizing the importance of thanking partner countries for their unwavering support in India's ongoing battle against terrorism that crosses international borders. He stressed the need to foster greater global understanding and cooperation in addressing terrorism across all its various forms and manifestations, positioning this as a central theme of his international engagements.

Modi's itinerary includes a visit to Cyprus on June 15-16, responding to an invitation from President Nikos Christodoulides. The Prime Minister characterized Cyprus as both a close friend and a strategically important partner within the Mediterranean region and the European Union framework. He outlined ambitious plans to strengthen the historically rooted relationship between the two nations by expanding cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, investment, security, and technology while promoting enhanced people-to-people connections.

Following the G7 Summit, Modi will proceed to Croatia for meetings with both President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. The Prime Minister noted that India and Croatia share cultural connections spanning several centuries, providing a strong foundation for renewed diplomatic engagement.

This visit to Croatia holds particular historical significance as it marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Balkan nation. Modi expressed confidence that this groundbreaking visit would create new pathways for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual benefit and shared interest, potentially transforming the relationship between the two countries.

The comprehensive tour reflects India's expanding global diplomatic footprint and its commitment to strengthening relationships with both traditional allies and emerging partners. The timing of the visit, particularly the emphasis on counter-terrorism cooperation, comes as India continues to face security challenges and seeks broader international support for its security concerns.

The G7 Summit participation underscores India's growing role in addressing global challenges despite not being a permanent member of the group. Modi's attendance demonstrates the international community's recognition of India's importance in tackling worldwide issues and representing the interests of developing nations.

The diplomatic mission also highlights India's strategy of diversifying its international partnerships beyond traditional allies, with Cyprus and Croatia representing important gateways to the Mediterranean and European markets respectively. These relationships could prove crucial for India's economic and strategic interests in these regions.

Through this tour, Modi aims to reinforce India's position as a responsible global power committed to international cooperation while securing support for the nation's security priorities and expanding economic opportunities for mutual benefit.