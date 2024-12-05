Sikkim cultural troupe delivers mesmerising performance at Hornbill festival

Kohima/Gangtok: The fifth day of the Hornbill Festival on Thursday witnessed a mesmerising performance by the Sikkim Cultural Troupe, leaving the audience captivated with their vibrant display of unity and cultural diversity.

The troupe presented an integration dance that beautifully represented the various communities of Sikkim and showcased their harmonious coexistence and rich cultural heritage of the state.

According to official, the audience at Kisama Heritage Village warmly applauded the troupe's artistic representation of Sikkim's multi-ethnic identity.

Meanwhile, Sikkim tourism minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia met his counterpart in Nagaland Temjen Imna Along, at the Tourist Information Centre, Kisama in Kohima on the sideline of the Hornbill festival.

The Tourism Ministers of the two northeastern states discussed avenues for collaboration between Sikkim and Nagaland in promoting sustainable tourism, cultural exchange, and enhancing inter-state tourism initiatives.

“The importance of fostering partnerships to leverage the unique cultural and natural assets of their respective states were highlighted by both the Ministers,” a senior government official said.

Showcasing the traditional and diverse culture, customs and vibrant life of Nagaland, the 10-day-long 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival began at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama on Sunday evening.

With the beating of Naga gongs, the sounding of log drums, and the traditional war cry, the annual Hornbill Festival, named after the colourful forest bird, commenced coinciding with the 62nd Nagaland Statehood Day celebrations.

The 25th edition of the festival will showcase a collaborative cultural experience with Japan, US, the United Kingdom (Wales), Peru and Bulgaria as country partners while Sikkim and Telangana will be the partner states.

Padma Bhushan, Grammy, and Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman and envoys of many countries were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

“It has become a festival where we not only enjoy and curate our unique culture and traditions, our way of life, food, art and crafts, but also, it has become a focal point for the networking of people,” Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along said.

Organised by Nagaland’s Tourism and Art and Culture department, the Hornbill Festival displays the northeastern state's deep-rooted traditions and its rich cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity and grandeur.

The festival is also a tribute to the great Hornbill, a bird revered by the Naga people for its alertness and grandeur.

For the thousands of foreign and domestic tourists and guests, it is an opportunity to get a comprehensive understanding of the Naga people, their land and their rich culture.