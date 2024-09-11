Sitaram Yechury on respiratory support, condition critical

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi last month, is on respiratory support, the party said in a statement. The CPI(M) said in a statement that Yechury is admitted at the intensive care unit of the hospital and is being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection.

“He is on respiratory support. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time,” the party said in a statement on X. Yechury was admitted to the emergency department of the AIIMS on August 19 after he complained of a high fever. A source said that he was admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia and there was nothing serious.