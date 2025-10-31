Spitting in public to attract Rs 250 fine in Varanasi

Spitting in Varanasi will now attract a fine of Rs 250, while throwing litter or spitting from a vehicle will invite a penalty of Rs 1,000 under the Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management and Sanitation Rules 2021, implemented by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC), officials said.

VMC Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said the rules have been implemented in the city.

Under the rules, individuals found leaving food for stray animals on streets would be fined Rs 250.

Those found keeping garbage on their premises for over 24 hours or littering in open spaces such as parks, roads, or dividers will face a fine of Rs 500. He said pet owners who fail to clean up after their dogs’ excretion in public places would be charged Rs 500, and dumping waste or animal remains into water bodies such as rivers, drains, or sewers would attract a fine of Rs 750.

According to Srivastava, transporting garbage or debris in uncovered trucks or causing damage to municipal vehicles or bins will result in a Rs 2,000 fine. The highest fine of Rs 5,000 is to be imposed for allowing water stagnation or creating unsanitary conditions that pose health risks, he said.

The new regulations form part of the city’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cleanliness and hygiene standards in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Srivastava added.