Temples looted again in Ganjam

Berhampur: Burglars decamped with golden ‘bela’ leaf, brass utensils and cash from Neelakantheswara temple and Jagannath temple at Nirmaljhar under Khallikote police station in Ganjam district late on Thursday.

Resentment prevailed amongst the devotees as the burglars struck at these two temples just after two days of the burglary in the famous Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam district.

Temple priest Nilanchal Panda said the burglars took away one golden ‘bela’ leaf and a brass ‘gara’, five ‘thalis’ (utensils) from Neelakantheswara and Jagannath temple and all the brass utensils from the kitchen after breaking the lock. The articles inside the temples and the kitchen were lying scattered, said Nilanchal. The Neelakantheswara temple walls have sculptures of Goddess Parvati and her sons Ganesh and Kartikeya.

The miscreants entered the temple complex by scaling the walls, said Naresh Kumar Sahu, Khallikote police station IIC. A police team arrived on the spot and started investigation after priest Nilanchal alerted them at 5 am on Friday.

Nirmaljhar, which is one of the famous tourist destinations in Ganjam, is situated 2 km away from Khallikote Royal Palace. It is famous for its perennial stream. This stream forms two natural pools within the temple premises of an architectural masterpiece consisting of Lord Neelakantheswara, Lord Jagannath, Goddess Vimala, Lord Radhakrishna, Lord Ganesh and the Sun God. Raja Aparjita Sri Balukeswar of Mardaraj dynasty in Khallikote built this elegant temple in the year 1676.

Nirmaljhar is derived from Sanskrit words Nirmal (pure) and Jhar (stream). This sacred stream originates from the foothills of Marua hills, a part of Badaghati mountains of the Eastern Ghat. Meanwhile, Goddess Maa Tara Tarini, the ruling deity of Ganjam district, had ‘Mahasnana’ or the great bath ritual as the thieves touched the goddess and it required a purification ritual. Goddess Tara Tarini bathed with 108 pots of water. First, the mothers and sisters of the Sevayat families gathered near the Rushikulya river. After worshiping and conducting various rituals in the river, they filled 108 pots of water. Then they climbed 999 steps by carrying water in 108 pots and went to the temple. The goddess then took the ‘Mahasnana’ in the temple. Miscreants broke into the Tara Tarini temple under Purushottampur police station limits in Ganjam district and stole jewellery, valuables and cash from hundi on November 6.