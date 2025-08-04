Tribal Leader Shibu Soren, JMM Founder And Former Jharkhand CM, Passes Away At 81

Shibu Soren, the iconic tribal leader who founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, breathed his last on Monday at a Delhi medical facility. He was 81 years old and had been battling a prolonged illness.

The veteran politician, affectionately called "Dishoom Guru" by his followers, had been receiving treatment for kidney-related complications since late June. His passing was confirmed by his son Hemant Soren, the current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, who expressed his grief saying he felt "empty" after losing his father.

Soren was serving as a Rajya Sabha member at the time of his death, marking the end of a remarkable political journey that spanned over four decades. The seasoned leader had stepped back from active political engagement in recent months due to his deteriorating health condition.

Throughout his distinguished career, Soren emerged as a formidable force in Indian politics, particularly championing the rights of tribal communities. He played a pivotal role in the movement that ultimately led to the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state, fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the region's indigenous population.

His political legacy includes serving as Jharkhand's Chief Minister on three different occasions, though political instability prevented him from completing any full term. His initial stint in March 2005 was remarkably brief, lasting merely nine days due to insufficient legislative support. He later held the office from August 2008 to January 2009 and again from December 2009 to May 2010.

Beyond state politics, Soren made significant contributions at the national level, serving as Union Coal Minister across three separate tenures between 2004 and 2006. His parliamentary career was equally impressive, with six terms in the Lok Sabha from 1980 to 2005, followed by three terms in the Rajya Sabha.

As the founding patriarch of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Soren assumed leadership of the party in 1987 and remained its president until April 2025, guiding the organization through nearly four decades of political evolution. His unwavering commitment to tribal rights and regional autonomy made him a revered figure among Jharkhand's indigenous communities.

The passing of Shibu Soren marks the end of an era in Jharkhand's political landscape, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to tribal empowerment and regional development that will continue to influence the state's future trajectory.