Union Minister of State B. L. Verma participated in the PPE Kit Distribution and Facilitation Program

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, B. L. Verma, participated in the "PPE Kit Distribution and Facilitation Program" at the camp organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, located at Nagvasuki Sector-7, Kailashpuri Marg (Western Track), Mahakumbh Nagar.

During the event, he interacted with devotees and sanitation workers and provided information about various government schemes. He emphasized that the Mahakumbh is the largest spiritual gathering in the world, attracting millions of people who come to bathe at the Sangam.

Managing cleanliness and health facilities for such a large population is a significant challenge that the government is addressing systematically.

Minister B. L. Verma stated that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has initiated a new era of cleanliness in the country. This campaign has transformed unsanitary toilets in urban and rural areas into modern, hygienic facilities, effectively ending the issue of open defecation. It has also played a crucial role in eliminating the practice of manual scavenging.

He noted the government's ongoing efforts to fulfil the goal of transitioning from 'man-hole to machine-hole,' ensuring that sanitation workers do not have to work in hazardous and unhealthy conditions.

The Minister informed that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, along with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has implemented the 'National Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem Action Plan,' known as the 'Namaste Yojana,' starting in the 2023-24 financial year.

The primary objective of this scheme is to provide safe, dignified, and sustainable livelihoods for sanitation workers. He emphasized that the safety of sanitation workers is a priority, asserting that no sanitation worker should be compelled to perform risky jobs. He reported that the government has profiled 65,060 sewer and septic tank workers, distributed PPE kits to 32,734 workers, supplied safety equipment to 86 emergency response units, and issued Ayushman cards to 15,153 beneficiaries.

Minister B. L. Verma announced that starting from the financial year 2024-25, the government will also extend benefits to waste pickers under the 'Namaste Yojana.' This initiative will provide them legal protection, access to social security schemes, and secure livelihoods. He urged citizens to incorporate waste segregation into their daily routines and contribute to the cleanliness campaign.