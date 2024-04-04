  • Menu
Vistara cancels 26 flights
Mumbai: Amid flight cancellations due to non-availability of crew, Vistara's top officials on Wednesday held a meeting with pilots where discussions...

Mumbai: Amid flight cancellations due to non-availability of crew, Vistara's top officials on Wednesday held a meeting with pilots where discussions were held on new contracts and rostering issues, according to sources.

The Tata Group airline cancelled around 26 flights on Wednesday, the sources in the know said. With a section of pilots reporting sick to protest the revised pay structure, Vistara cancelled over 100 flights in the last two days and aviation regulator DGCA has asked the carrier to submit a daily report on the cancellations and delays.

The sources said top officials of Vistara, including CEO Vinod Kannan, held a virtual meeting with pilots to discuss their problems. Officials of human resources among other departments attended the meeting. There was no official statement from Vistara on the meeting with the pilots.

