Yogi govt turns Navratri into a festival of devotion and progress drawing millions of devotees to Devi temples

Lucknow, September 26 In Uttar Pradesh, Sharadiya Navratri is more than a religious festival—it reflects faith, culture, and women’s power. Over the past eight years, the Yogi Adityanath government has preserved the state’s ancient heritage while integrating modern facilities, giving devotees a refreshed experience. This Navratri, over 40 lakh devotees are estimated to have visited Durga temples across the state in just four days. At Vindhyavasini Dham alone, 12 lakh devotees have performed darshan, with numbers expected to exceed one crore on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami.

Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur, a major centre of Shakti devotion, sees 3.5–4 lakh visitors daily during Navratri—several times more than on regular days. The recently constructed Vindhyachal Corridor has enhanced convenience, and on the festival’s last three days, 6–7 lakh devotees are expected daily.

During Sharadiya Navratri in Uttar Pradesh, millions of devotees have flocked to the state’s Devi temples, reflecting the rich faith and cultural heritage preserved and enhanced under the Yogi Adityanath government. Key temples across the state are witnessing record footfalls:

Vindhyavasini Dham, Mirzapur: 3.5–4 lakh daily visitors; expected 6–7 lakh on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami. The newly constructed Vindhyachal Corridor has improved convenience for devotees.

Vishalakshi Temple, Varanasi: 8–10 thousand daily during Navratri; 20–30 thousand expected on peak days. Most visitors come from South India. Proposed Vishalakshi Corridor to ease darshan.

Gayatri Shaktipeeth, Chauradevi: Daily visitors rise from 7,000 to 40–50 thousand on Navami.

Kushmanda Temple, Durgakund: Daily 7–8 thousand; 15–20 thousand during final three days.

Shakumbhari Devi Shaktipeeth: 50,000 daily; up to 1 lakh during final days.

Tripur Bala Sundari Temple: 40,000 daily; up to 1 lakh on peak days.

Pateshwari Devi Temple, Balrampur: 50,000 daily; 1–1.5 lakh during Saptami–Navami.

Alopi Shankari Shaktipeeth, Ganga banks: 1.25 lakh daily; 2–2.5 lakh on peak days.

Kalyani Devi Temple: 75–80 thousand daily; 1 lakh during final days.

Lalita Devi Temple: 70–80 thousand daily visitors.

Other significant temples include:

Tarkulha Devi, Gorakhpur: 50,000 daily; over 1 lakh on Navami. Government invested ₹2.13 crore for tourism development.

Budhiya Mai, Kusmhi Jungle: 30,000 daily; 1 lakh on peak days. Development cost: ₹1.60 crore.

Hathiyaram Math & Kamakhya Devi Temple: 3,500–6,000 initially, expected 5,000–10,000 on final days.

Sita Samahit Sthal, Bhadohi: 5,000–7,000 daily; beautification ongoing (₹2.51 crore).

Lavkush Valmiki Ashram: Renovation cost Rs 80 lakh.

Sheetla Chaukiya Dham, Jaunpur: 5–6 thousand daily; over 70,000 during Navratri; 1 lakh+ on peak days.

Chamunda Devi Temple, Raja Mandi: 5–6 thousand daily; improvements made by Yogi govt.

Kaila Mata Temple: 15 lakh visitors; Sati Mata Temple: 2 lakh; Chamunda & Kali Mata Temples: 1.5–2 lakh; Durga Mata: 80,000; Sheetla Mata: 10 lakh; Pathwari & Siddhatri Mata: 1 lakh each.

Nari Semri Mata, Mathura: Traditional rituals; ~3 lakh annual visitors.

Jhansi temples (Panchkuiya, Kaimasan, Mahakali, Lahar Devi): Thousands daily; historic significance highlighted.

Lehda Devi, Maharajganj: 80,000 first day; expected 1 lakh on peak days.

Banelia Devi: 10,000; Sonai Devi: 1,500.

Auraiya & Hapur: 5,000–10,000 daily across multiple temples.

Siddharthnagar (Singheswari, Palta Devi, Vatvasini, Yogmaya): Thousands daily.

The Yogi government has invested significantly in corridors, sheds, drinking water, lighting, security, and beautification, enhancing convenience, safety, and the overall experience for millions of devotees.

**Box 1 – Vindhyachal Dham: Modern Corridor Supports Millions of Devotees**

Mirzapur’s Vindhyavasini Temple became North India’s top attraction this Navratri. On the first day, 411,000, second day 315,000, and third day 343,000 devotees visited. Normally, 100,000–150,000 visit daily. The construction of the Vindhyachal Corridor, including fort walls, path widening, sheds, and security, has enabled smooth darshan. Vindhyachal is now a national and global pilgrimage tourism destination.

**Box 2 – Saharanpur: Ocean of Devotion at Shakumbhari Devi and Tripur Bala Sundari Temples**

Shakumbhari Devi sees 50,000 devotees daily, Tripur Bala Sundari over 40,000. Grand gates, lighting, drinking water, and women’s safety measures under Mission Shakti ensure a secure environment.

**Box 3 – Balrampur: Pateshwari Devi Temple – A Confluence of Women’s Empowerment and Faith**

Devi Patan Temple attracts millions. Renovation includes road widening, lighting, facade, laser shows, security, and rest areas. It symbolizes cultural revival and women’s empowerment.

**Box 4 – Mission Shakti 5.0: Grand Festival of Women’s Safety and Respect**

This Navratri celebrated both devotion and women’s empowerment. Female police conducted rallies, schoolgirls were honored in administrative roles, and security measures, 1090 helpline, and exhibitions ensured safety and respect at temples, reflecting the government’s vision of blending faith and strength.