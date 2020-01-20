The Rabbit in a Bow-Tie, Coco, Who Flew First Class while having Her Own Seat

On an 11-hour United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Japan, a rabbit travelled with her owner in the business-class.

The flight has provided a cushion, blanket, and a seat to Coco, the rabbit. Even she was served the in-house ice cream sundae service.

The rabbit has donned a classy bow-tie and had the cabin crew swooning over her. Cabin crews, even swapped their duties, so, they could go and meet the rabbit in turns, Mirror UK reported.

She is sitting smugly on her seat in photos have gone viral.

Although, this was not the first time the furry pet was on a flight.

In past, when her owner Takako Ogawa, co-founder and CEO of analytics startup Panalyt Japan, moved to California from Japan, she had to also take a long flight with her. But at that time, the rabbit travelled in the hold (luggage cabin).

Her 32-year-old owner feared her bunny was too old to be safe in the hold for the long trip. So, the CEO registered her pet as an emotional support animal, even she paid the $100 to receive the permission of bringing her in the cabin.

After boarding, when Takako saw the seat next to her was empty and asked if Coco could be allowed to sit there with her over the trip.

Soon, to snuggle up on, the eight-year-old rabbit got her own seat. Being a good pet, Coco only hopped around and explored the new surroundings only inside her cubicle.