Watch The Trending Video Of The Sight Of Red-Tailed Hawk Flying While Hunting Is Magnificent

On social media, a trending video of a red-tailed hawk hanging while hunting has gone insanely viral and circulated within a short span of time.



Ramesh Pandey from the Indian Forest Service released the video. Bill Bryant had first uploaded the video he posted on Twitter on Instagram. A red-tailed hawk has been seen flying with its gaze fixed on its prey in the 19-second video clip. Several Instagram and Twitter users have reposted the trending video. The caption of the video stated how while hunting, a red-tailed hawk hovers as the stable head, and focused gaze should not be overlooked. The video posted on Instagram is an excellent capture, which soothes our eyes.

A Red-tailed Hawk hovering while hunting. Don't miss the steady head and the focused gaze. Great capture. #BirdsOfPrey #Hawkeye VC: billbryantphotographs (IG) pic.twitter.com/G8trfw7oJy — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 18, 2021

Users on Twitter were ecstatic to see this magnificent footage. Several people started giving their opinions in the comment section. They discussed and mention the capability ofthe great capture in the comments section. Have a look at the different comments given for the post:

