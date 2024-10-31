Aha OTT Announces New Mythological Series Chiranjeeva

Hyderabad: Aha, a leading streaming platform for regional content, has announced its upcoming mythological series, Chiranjeeva, set to premiere in December 2024. This new series promises to transport viewers into a world of mythology, blending captivating visuals with a compelling narrative that aims to resonate across age groups.

Created by the visionary director Abhinaya Krishna, Chiranjeeva is produced by A. Rahul Yadav and Suhasini Rahul, with a musical score composed by Achu Rajamani. While details about the star cast remain under wraps, aha assures fans that cast announcements and plot insights will be revealed soon. With Chiranjeeva, aha continues to expand its diverse content library, promising an enriching experience for its audience.