Aha Revives 3 Roses with a Playful ‘Frawns vs. Prawns’ Twist for Season 2

Marking International Women's Day with a touch of wit, aha OTT has officially confirmed the return of 3 Roses for a second season. The much-anticipated announcement came via a playful teaser featuring lead actress Eesha Rebba and comedian Harsha Chemudu, reigniting a light-hearted yet amusing debate – is it ‘Frawns’ or ‘Prawns’?

The teaser revisits the unforgettable Pelli Chupulu scene from the first season, a moment that had audiences in splits. This time, the clip adds a humorous spin, cleverly setting the tone for the upcoming season. Fans can expect more laughter, drama, and engaging narratives as the show continues to explore the lives of its dynamic female leads.

Helmed by K. Kiran Kumar, with writing by Ravi Namburii and Sandeep Bolla, 3 Roses is a vibrant blend of comedy and heartfelt storytelling. The series follows three ambitious young women as they strive to establish their own firm, tackling personal and professional challenges along the way. Backed by producer duo Maruthi and SKN, and featuring a lively score by Ajay Arasada, the new season promises fresh energy and compelling storytelling.

While the original trio—Eesha Rebba, Payal Rajput, and Poorna—formed the heart of the first season, the latest teaser hints at a possible shift. Eesha Rebba subtly suggests that two new faces might step in to replace Payal Rajput and Poorna, bringing a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

As 3 Roses gears up for its second chapter, audiences can look forward to another entertaining ride filled with humour, warmth, and inspiring moments.