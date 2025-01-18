Aha Unveils DANCE IKON 2: Wildfire Premiering February 14

Aha, the leading regional OTT platform, has announced the return of its highly acclaimed dance reality show with DANCE IKON 2: Wildfire. The much-anticipated second season is set to premiere on February 14, 2025, promising a spectacular showcase of talent and energy.

Following the overwhelming success of its debut season, DANCE IKON returns with a fresh and dynamic format. This season will feature participants from across India, bringing diverse dance forms such as hip-hop, contemporary, classical, and more to the stage. From electrifying routines to intense dance battles, viewers can expect a high-octane competition that celebrates the art of dance.

The show brings together a stellar lineup of hosts and judges. Ohmkar Nuthalapati, known for his engaging hosting style, will guide the show, alongside actress Faria Abdullah, celebrated for her lively presence, and renowned choreographer Shekhar Master, whose expertise adds a layer of credibility to the judging panel.

Speaking about the new season, Mr. Vaasudev Koppineni, Content Head at aha, expressed his enthusiasm: “DANCE IKON has always been a platform that champions talent and creativity. With Season 2: Wildfire, we’re taking things to the next level, offering our audience a more immersive and electrifying experience. This season is all about raising the bar for dance reality shows.”

Apart from the main performances, fans can also look forward to exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses, showcasing the journey, struggles, and triumphs of the contestants as they vie for the coveted title of DANCE IKON 2: Wildfire.








