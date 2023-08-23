Official: Manchu Manoj OTT debut’s filming started

A couple of weeks ago, there is a strong buzz that Rocking Star Manchu Manoj is making his debut on the OTT platform very soon. It is also said that the game show will be backed by the renowned banner People Media Factory for the emerging OTT platform ETV Win.

The production house has officially confirmed this news by posting a picture of Manchu Manoj and stating that the shooting has commenced. Further details about this project will be announced soon.”

On the other hand, “Aham Brahmasmi,” “What The Fish” and another movie are among his committed projects to be completed.