Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: India legend honoured with gate named after him at Sydney Cricket Ground

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday unveiled a set of gates named after Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. The two joined Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris, all New South Wales and Australia legends in having a set of gates named in their honour at the iconic SCG.

SCG chose April 24 to unveil the gates to mark Tendulkar's 50th birthday, and also the 30th anniversary of Lara's 277 at the SCG, his maiden Test century, although the Test was played in January 1993.

Happy 50th Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar



Earlier today, we unveiled the Lara-Tendulkar gates at the SCG, where all visiting players will now take to the field.

Cricket Australia released a statement, saying the gates situated between the members' pavilion's away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand are the ones touring players will take to access the field.



"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian," Tendulkar said in the statement.

Lara said, "I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia."

Lara's 277 remained his highest at the SCG, while he had amassed a total of 384 runs at the ground in four Tests overall. Tendulkar, on the other hand, averaged 157 at the SCG, scoring 785 runs in five Tests with three centuries, including a memorable unbeaten 241 in January 2004.

Two legends of the game, now part of this ground forever



We have today unveiled the Lara-Tendulkar gates, where all visiting cricketers will take to the field when playing at the SCG.

The gates on Monday were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO, and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.



"Sachin Tendulkar's record at the SCG is simply remarkable, while Brian Lara's maiden Test century remains one of the most celebrated innings by a visiting player. Both players continue to hold a deep affection for the SCG and they remain hugely popular whenever they visit Sydney," Mather said.

Hockley said, "As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG.

"Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground, for generations to come."

Overall, Tendulkar had an amazing record against Australia, be it at home or away. In 39 Tests he played against these opponents, Tendulkar averaged 55, scoring 3,630 runs, including 11 centuries and 16 fifties. Out of the 11 tons, six came Down Under, where he scored close to 2,00 runs.