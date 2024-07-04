  • Menu
Hilton Moreeng Takes Reins of USA Women's Cricket Teams

Hilton Moreeng, former South Africa women's team coach, has been appointed to lead USA's national women and Under-19 cricket teams. He replaces Shivnarine Chanderpaul and aims to prepare the squad for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Moreeng seeks to advance cricket in the USA by building a competitive team.

In a significant move, former South African cricketer Hilton Moreeng has been named the coach of the USA's national women and Under-19 cricket teams, the country's governing body revealed.

Moreeng succeeds West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul and will lead the team in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. With over a decade of experience coaching South Africa's women's team, Moreeng is enthusiastic about contributing to the growth of cricket in the USA.

USA Cricket Chairman Venu Pisike highlighted Moreeng's extensive experience, stating that his background makes him an ideal fit for leading USA's women's cricket during this transformative period with the Olympics on the horizon.

