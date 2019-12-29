Southern girls shine in goal fest on Day 2 of RFYS Football Finals

Mumbai : The opening day of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2019-20 National Football Finals ended with clinical wins for MSP HS School, Kozhikode and Mamta Model SS School, Delhi, at the Fr. Agnel School Ground, Vashi.

Day two however, belonged to the girls from down south who registered a dominating win at the Reliance Corporate Park Ground, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Last year's runners-up Govt Girls HSS from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu made it 9-0 over Gorkha Military Inter College, Dehradun thanks to five goals from India U-17 Women's National Team forward Mariyammal Balamurugan. Titaguri High School, Guwahati and Faith HSS Ahmedabad split points in the same group.

The goal fest continued as star-studded Shillong College put eleven past DAV PG College, Dehradun in their College Boys category encounter.

Shillong Lajong club academy players Samuel Kynshi and Phrangki Buam scored four and two goals respectively. Later on, Sharda University, Delhi caused the first upset in the finals with a shock 4-1 win over their Goan opponents.

Govt Model High School Sector 36, Chandigarh and The Unique Model Academy, Imphal churned out twin 1-0 wins over their respective opponents.

Defending champions of the School Girls category, Nilmani English School, Imphal, were held to a goalless draw.

Progress High School, Goa notched up an easy win but VELS Vidhyashram, Chennai and Betkuchi High School, Guwahati entertained with a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the newly introduced Sub Junior Boys category.