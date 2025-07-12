‘I have identified problem area and working on it’

Gurugram: India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday said he has identified a problem in his game and is looking to address it at the earliest, as he seeks to win a second world championship gold medal later this year.

Chopra, who is the strongest Indian medal hope in the September 13-21 showpiece in Tokyo, will be training in Prague and Nymburk in the Czech Republic for 57 days.

The World Championship-bound Indian track-and-field athletes, including defending javelin throw gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, will mostly train in Europe and the USA before the September showpiece after the sports ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved lengthy exposure trips to enhance their medal prospects.

He will be heading out with his physio Ishan Marwah tonight and be based in the European country till September 5 at a total cost of Rs 19 lakh.

“I have already identified the areas I need to work on.

While throwing the spear I tend to fall too much on my left side. We need to work on that. In training I don’t do that, but in competition, it happens because of the extra effort I put in,” Chopra said.

The double Olympic medallist said he also needs to work on his consistency to hit the 90-mark more often.

“I have achieved 90m this year. But I need to be more consistent to achieve it more often. I am continuously around 88-89m, and my coach said he is happy, but I need to be more consistent,” Chopra said during the launch of Under Armour store here.

Needless to say, his next big target is to finish on top of the podium at the World Athletics Championships.