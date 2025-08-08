PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia to highlight India’s para-sports vision at APC General Assembly

New Delhi: The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will represent the country at the 2025 Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Conference, Asian Awards, and General Assembly scheduled to be held from August 10 to 15 in Astana, Kazakhstan. PCI President Devendra Jhajharia and General Secretary Jaywant Hammanavar will be attending the event on behalf of India.

This prestigious gathering will bring together representatives from 45 Asian National Paralympic Committees (NPC), along with athletes, delegates, APC Executive Board members, standing committees, international federations, games organising committees, and global sports organisations. With more than 200 attendees expected, the event stands as a cornerstone of para-sports development and governance in Asia.

The week-long programme will begin with a two-day conference featuring presentations and workshops on a wide range of topics central to the growth of para-sports. This will be followed by the formal business of the General Assembly, where key decisions, including the approval of the APC strategic plan and financial accounts, will be undertaken.

One of the highlights of the gathering will be the Asian Awards, which will recognise the continent's top para-athletes, officials, and performers across seven categories, including Best Male and Female Athletes, Youth Athlete, Team Performance, Exemplary Official, Best Photography, and Outstanding NPC Performance.

Ahead of the event, Jhajharia expressed India’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to the discussions and to showcasing the country’s efforts in para sports. “The 2025 APC Conference and Assembly is a vital platform not just for collaboration but also for showcasing the work each nation is doing to empower para-athletes. India is at a transformative stage in para sports, and we look forward to sharing our journey, especially our preparations for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

"At the Paralympic Committee of India, we are committed to delivering a championship of the highest global standards and to establishing India as a leading host for inclusive sporting events. These efforts reflect our broader mission to make India a central force in the global para sports ecosystem. This conference is also a chance to learn, exchange best practices, and reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive sporting future across Asia,” he said.

India’s presence in Astana will reaffirm its growing leadership in the Asian para sports movement. As the country prepares to host the World Para Athletics Championships this year, it aims to set new benchmarks in inclusion, organisation, and athlete empowerment, furthering its vision of becoming a global hub for para sports.



